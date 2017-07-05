NEWS

Durham police seek man wanted for child sex offenses

John Garris (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police investigators are trying to find a traveling private music instructor who is wanted on sexual offense charges.

John William Garris, 44, of Albemarle, is wanted on charges of first-degree statutory sexual offense and taking indecent liberties with a child.

The alleged incident was reported on May 1 in Durham.

The victim was known to Garris, investigators said. Police said they believe he may be in the Charlotte area.

Anyone with information on Garris' whereabouts is asked to call Inv. Mussatti at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29349 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
