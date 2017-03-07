Durham Police seeks man, woman in Circle K robbery

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Durham Police Department investigators are trying to identify a man and woman who robbed the Circle K at 3308 N.C. 55 Highway shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The suspects entered the business and robbed employees of cash at gunpoint. No one was injured.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
One suspect was described as a black man, 30 to 40 years old, 180 to 200 pounds and 6 feet 4 inches to 6 feet 8 inches tall. He had a scar around his left eye. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black ski mask and jeans.
The second suspect was described as a black woman, 25 to 30 years old and 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. She was wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants, a black hat and a red bandanna over her face.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator B. Riley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29303 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo