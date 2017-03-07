NEWS

Durham Police seeks man, woman in Circle K robbery

The two suspects in Sunday's Circle K robbery in Durham. (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Police Department investigators are trying to identify a man and woman who robbed the Circle K at 3308 N.C. 55 Highway shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The suspects entered the business and robbed employees of cash at gunpoint. No one was injured.

One suspect was described as a black man, 30 to 40 years old, 180 to 200 pounds and 6 feet 4 inches to 6 feet 8 inches tall. He had a scar around his left eye. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black ski mask and jeans.

The second suspect was described as a black woman, 25 to 30 years old and 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. She was wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants, a black hat and a red bandanna over her face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator B. Riley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29303 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

