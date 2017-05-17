  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: ABC11's town hall on 'Addiction: Hidden in plain sight'
Durham removes some parking meters after strong pushback

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The City of Durham removed several brand new parking meters in front of a Durham senior center after a flurry of complaints from senior citizens.

Anyone can now park in the area around Durham Center for Senior Life on Rigsbee Avenue for free up to two hours.

Earlier this year, 1,000 meters were installed around the city. Those meters quickly became an issue for senior citizens who said the parking was too costly.

Managers at the Durham Center for Senior Life said they have seen a 20 percent drop in attendance since the new parking meters were installed.

The decision to remove the meters were based on seniors' concerns, but the city also conducted a 60-day analysis of the parking meters.

Durham officials determined it would be better to remove meters in some underperforming areas. The removal means more options for seniors to park.

"I'm elated that we can now park without having to worry about not being able to find a parking space," said Patti Jones.

"(It) helps a lot," said Bonnie Whitmore. "It gets people back. Because people would come in, they couldn't find a parking space, they would turn around and go home."

