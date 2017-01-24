Durham school bus involved in crash

A Durham County school bus was involved in a crash with a car at S. Alston Avenue at Cecil Street in south Durham Tuesday afternoon.Pictures from the scene showed the car and the bus suffered significant front-end damage in the crash just before 3 p.m.An ABC11 crew on the scene said two students on the bus were walked to a nearby ambulance to be checked out. Their injuries were not believed to be serious, a schools official said.Police said the driver of the car also suffered minor injuries.The bus was carrying approximately 35 students from Shepard Middle School.