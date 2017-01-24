NEWS

Durham school bus involved in crash

EMBED </>More News Videos

A car crashed into a school bus near NCCU on Tuesday.

DURHAM (WTVD) --
A Durham County school bus was involved in a crash with a car at S. Alston Avenue at Cecil Street in south Durham Tuesday afternoon.

Pictures from the scene showed the car and the bus suffered significant front-end damage in the crash just before 3 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

An ABC11 crew on the scene said two students on the bus were walked to a nearby ambulance to be checked out. Their injuries were not believed to be serious, a schools official said.



Police said the driver of the car also suffered minor injuries.

The bus was carrying approximately 35 students from Shepard Middle School.

Related Topics:
newsschool bus accidentcrashDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Charges upgraded to attempted murder in machete attack
Teacher dies after collapsing at Fayetteville school
2 Unsubstantiated Claims Made by Trump Since He Became President
Trump Still Believes Millions Voted Illegally: White House
Fayetteville mom arrested after toddler found wandering streets
More News
Top Stories
Teacher dies after collapsing at Fayetteville school
Fayetteville mom arrested after toddler found wandering streets
Charges upgraded to attempted murder in machete attack
$20M in cash found hidden in bed box spring
Meet Donald Trump's Potential Picks for Supreme Court Justice
Trump takes executive action on oil pipelines
Man arrested, charged in rape case of 11-year-old girl
Show More
Virginia Mother and 2 Young Children Mysteriously Disappear
What is Pres. Trump's 'Day of Patriotic Devotion?'
Law officers bust 3 in drug operation, seize meth
NCCU searches for new chancellor
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
More News
Top Video
Trump takes executive action on oil pipelines
Chapel Hill student with Down syndrome competes in pageant
NCCU searches for new chancellor
NC State stuns Duke for first win at Cameron since 1995
More Video