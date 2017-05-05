NEWS

Durham school resource officer under investigation

EMBED </>More News Videos

Hillside High School

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A school resource officer who worked in two different Durham County high schools is under investigation and has been fired from his job.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that Deputy Chris Kelly has been let go and is the subject of an internal investigation.

The Durham County Public School System said Kelly worked at Hillside High School as a resource officer and did off-duty work as a contract officer at Northern High School.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Details about the subject of the investigation have not been released.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
ITEAM: Family says woman won't be safe if she's deported
2nd Trump Army secretary pick withdraws nomination
US allies go their own way on in-flight laptop ban ordered by White House
First female White House chief usher fired, sources say
Senate won't 'start from scratch' on health care bill, White House says
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh kindergartner left on school bus
NWS: Tornado caused damage in Granville County
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Woman accused of running clinic without license
ITEAM: Family says woman won't be safe if she's deported
No ban yet on 'fidget spinners' in Wake or Durham
German tourist punched, sexually assaulted in NYC
Show More
Wake County authorities now investigating 7 robberies
Man robs SunTrust Bank in Durham
North Carolina beaches report more jellyfish
October trial date planned for Bowe Bergdahl
I-440 west reopens after crash in Wake County
More News
Top Video
ITEAM: Family says woman won't be safe if she's deported
Raleigh kindergartner left on school bus
October trial date planned for Bowe Bergdahl
Sex assault reported on NC State's campus
More Video