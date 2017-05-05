Durham school resource officer under investigation

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --A school resource officer who worked in two different Durham County high schools is under investigation and has been fired from his job.
The Durham County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that Deputy Chris Kelly has been let go and is the subject of an internal investigation.
The Durham County Public School System said Kelly worked at Hillside High School as a resource officer and did off-duty work as a contract officer at Northern High School.
Details about the subject of the investigation have not been released.
