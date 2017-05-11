NEWS

Durham Sheriff warns residents after rash of break-ins

Robert Fleming (Durham County Sheriff's Office)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to be vigilant after a rash of home break-ins in recent weeks.

The sheriff's office said thieves are targeting homes and businesses in the eastern and northern sections of Durham County.

Some of the affected areas include:

- Snow Hill Road
- Cheek Road
- Red Mountain Road
- Bahama Road



One arrest has been made. Robert Fleming, 41, was taken into custody on May 8 in connection with a burglary at a business at 5021 Wake Forest Highway on the same day. Fleming is charged with felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor damage to real property.

Since May 1, investigators have responded to two burglaries at businesses and 16 home break-ins.

So far, law enforcement agencies haven't determined whether the break-ins are connected.

"While our investigators continue to follow up on leads and arrest suspects, it's important for residents to be proactive about the safety and security of their homes," said Sheriff Mike Andrews. "This is a good time for neighbors to watch out for other neighbors."

Sheriff Andrews is encouraging all residents to follow these safety tips:

  1. Call 911 to report suspicious people or activity. Trust your instincts if you notice anyone or anything that seems unusual.

  2. Establish a Neighborhood Watch on your street. Social media applications like Nextdoor are an easy way to stay connected with your neighbors.

  3. Make your home appear as though someone is at home by parking a vehicle in the driveway, leaving on lights, the television or a radio.

  4. Record serial numbers on valuables so that investigators can quickly track and recover stolen items.


Anyone with information about these robbery is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only.

Residents can also submit anonymous crime tips at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.

