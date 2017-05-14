Durham shooting injures 10-year-old girl sleeping in bed

A 10-year-old girl sleeping in her bed was critically injured when gunfire from the apartment above came through the ceiling and struck her.Police said it happened Sunday at 3:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Garrett Road. The child was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition.Durham police officers attained a search warrant and searched the apartment building from which the bullet traveled. There was no one in the apartment when officers conducted their search.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Scozzafava at (919) 560-4583 extension 29357 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.