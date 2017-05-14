  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill 2017 Commencement
NEWS

Durham shooting injures 10-year-old girl sleeping in bed

A child was shot in Durham (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 10-year-old girl sleeping in her bed was critically injured when gunfire from the apartment above came through the ceiling and struck her.

Police said it happened Sunday at 3:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Garrett Road. The child was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Durham police officers attained a search warrant and searched the apartment building from which the bullet traveled. There was no one in the apartment when officers conducted their search.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Scozzafava at (919) 560-4583 extension 29357 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Related Topics:
newsshootingchild shotDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Dead body discovered outside Fayetteville home
Emmanuel Macron sworn in as new French president
North Korea launches missile; launch being assessed
Global cyberattack has hit more than 200,000 organizations in 150 countries
More News
Top Stories
Dead body discovered outside Fayetteville home
PHOTOS: Meet our moms! ABC11's favorite ladies
Global cyberattack hits more than 200,000 organizations
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Toddler left in car while stepdad shoplifts, police say
Pope doesn't want to judge Trump ahead of meeting at Vatican
NJ man killed by drunk driver set to graduate college Wednesday
Show More
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
Man shot to death on Durham's Main Street
Man killed in Geneva hospital lockdown, hostage safe
FBI agents group recommends Mike Rogers for FBI director
Durham holds town meeting to discuss state budget
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos