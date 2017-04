A Durham teenager is dead after his ATV collided with a car on Sunstone Drive Saturday morning.According to authorities, 19-year-old Deante Jujuan Mcquaig was driving on Sunstone Drive when he struck a vehicle and was thrown from his ATV.Mcquaig was killed instantly and police said no one else was injured in the crash.Police want to remind those who ride dirt bikes or ATVs to drive carefully and wear their helmets.