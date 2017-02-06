NEWS

Durham City Council to take up pay raises for first responders

EMBED </>More News Videos

Durham City Council expected to vote on pay raises for firefighters and police (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The question of whether firefighters and police officers in the City of Durham will get a pay raise could be answered Monday.

Last year, the city council hired a consultant group to evaluate police and firefighter salaries.

After the consulting firm studied the pay structure for Durham's public safety workers, it recommended that the city's nearly 500 police officers and 300 firefighters deserve a raise.

The firm compared Durham's current salary levels with other cities of similar size.

The goal is for compensation levels that can help retain experienced uniformed workers.

Currently, a recruit makes around $33,000 per year, plus benefits.

The study recommends adding ranks in some cases, and higher salary adjustments to keep officers and firefighters on duty.

The turnover rate for police in the past year was about 10 percent of officers, which can cost the city when they need to recruit and train new officers.

Last month, the Raleigh City Council set up a universal living wage - boosting the pay of 143 city workers.

RELATED: Raleigh City Council adopts Universal Living Wage policy

However, it did not include pay raises for Raleigh first responders.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsminimum wagedurham policefirefightersDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Raleigh City Council adopts Universal Living Wage policy
Raleigh firefighters, police continue fight for pay raises
Poll: Is $11.22 an hour too low for Raleigh firefighters?
NEWS
NYC Doctor Stranded in Sudan by Travel Ban Glad to Get Back to Patients
Politicians, Celebs React to Patriots' Historic Super Bowl Win
Tom Brady Says His Super Bowl Jersey Was Stolen
Australian PM: I Have a 'Very Frank Relationship' With Trump
More News
Top Stories
New England Patriots clinch SB51 victory in overtime
Tom Brady's game-worn jersey goes missing after Super Bowl LI win
Body set on fire at Harris Lake County Park
NC man admits killing ailing wife not facing charges
Police activity blocks I-40 west in Durham
Closed adoption center files for bankruptcy
6 taken to hospital after Cumberland County wreck
Show More
Ghost ship found off Hatteras still a mystery
No. 12 UNC beats Notre Dame 83-76 in relocated game
Wal-Mart customer fatally shoots suspected thief
Arrest made in murder of New York jogger Karina Vetrano
Slick roads cause traffic accidents in Orange County
More News
Top Video
Body set on fire at Harris Lake County Park
6 taken to hospital after Cumberland County wreck
Police activity blocks I-40 west in Durham
Closed adoption center files for bankruptcy
More Video