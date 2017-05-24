NEWS

Durham veterinarian charged with fraud, identity theft

Paula Bullock (image courtesy Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Durham veterinarian is facing fraud charges after she used a customer's credit card to rack up thousands of dollars in personal expenses.

Paula Bullock, owner of Affordable Animal Care on North Pointe Drive, is accused of using a customer's credit card to charge more than $36,000 in personal expenses and more than $2,500 in vet supplies from December 2016 through April 2017.

Police also said Bullock used another veterinarian's identity and forged documents to obtain more than $11,700 in veterinary supplies and medications.

Bullock is charged with two counts of identity theft, one count of financial card fraud, one count of obtaining property by false pretense, one count of forgery, and one count of accessing a computer network for fraud over $1,000.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Investigator D. Hall at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29319.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsveterinarianfraudidentity theftDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New TSA procedures target electronics, food
Ex-Trump adviser says he'll testify before House intel panel on Russian election interference
5th arrest in Manchester bombing as police look for role of 'network' in attack
Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5
'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers
More News
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Tornado risk today!
Watch: Drone tour of Autryville tornado damage
Bat found in Raleigh home tests positive for rabies
$500M in opium poppy plants seized in North Carolina
Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5
Woman who fatally shot dog thought she was using BB gun
Graco recalls car seats; webbing may not hold child
Show More
Man, woman killed in fiery Harnett County crash
Durham police catch woman riding on SUV hood on I-40
Charlotte to host NBA All-Star game in 2019
Police: Neo-Nazi converts to Islam, kills roommates
5th arrest in Manchester bombing as police look for role of 'network' in attack
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos