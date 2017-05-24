Durham veterinarian charged with fraud, identity theft

A Durham veterinarian is facing fraud charges after she used a customer's credit card to rack up thousands of dollars in personal expenses.Paula Bullock, owner of Affordable Animal Care on North Pointe Drive, is accused of using a customer's credit card to charge more than $36,000 in personal expenses and more than $2,500 in vet supplies from December 2016 through April 2017.Police also said Bullock used another veterinarian's identity and forged documents to obtain more than $11,700 in veterinary supplies and medications.Bullock is charged with two counts of identity theft, one count of financial card fraud, one count of obtaining property by false pretense, one count of forgery, and one count of accessing a computer network for fraud over $1,000.Anyone with further information is asked to call Investigator D. Hall at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29319.