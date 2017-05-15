Durham woman critically injured in drive-by shooting

Durham police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.The incident happened Monday near Cannada Avenue off of Dearborn Drive.Authorities believe a vehicle was driving by, shooting at people in the street.Police say one woman was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.Authorities have not released any information about the victim at this time.The only information available about the suspect is that person was driving a white vehicle, which ABC11 crews believe was a truck.