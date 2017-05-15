NEWS

Durham woman critically injured in drive-by shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

The incident happened Monday near Cannada Avenue off of Dearborn Drive.

Authorities believe a vehicle was driving by, shooting at people in the street.

Police say one woman was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities have not released any information about the victim at this time.

The only information available about the suspect is that person was driving a white vehicle, which ABC11 crews believe was a truck.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingdrive by shootingdurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Baton Rouge high school quarterback gunned down ahead of graduation, no suspects or motive
White House denies report Trump shared intel with Russia
Cary EMS using stickers to help children with autism
2 dead after Learjet crashes near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey
More News
Top Stories
Homeowners share cautionary tales of HOA nightmares
McMaster denies Trump revealed classified info to Russia
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed SC teen
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
NC opioid-related deaths jump by 73% from 2005 to 2015
Car strikes pedestrian crossing Capital Blvd in Raleigh
Student charged in sex assault at Wake Tech
Show More
Area businesses prepare for possible ransomware attack
Officials: Noose found at school not racially motivated
Proposed Wake budget includes property tax increase
School reverses course, will recognize late student
Virginia mayor calls pro-Confederate rallies 'horrific'
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, May 15, 2017
McMaster denies Trump revealed classified info to Russia
Cary EMS using stickers to help children with autism
Area businesses prepare for possible ransomware attack
More Video