Durham woman went round and around over recalled Samsung washer
Thomasine Hedgepeth had trouble with Samsung's customer service until she contacted the Troubleshooter.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Thomasine Hedgepeth did not use her Samsung washing machine for months.

"The big concern is when the tub started vibrating and going side to side, and I thought it was going to blow up," Thomasine said.

Thomasine Hedgepeth thought her washer was going to blow up.



She stopped using the machine this summer after seeing several of my stories about different Samsung top-load washing machines exploding during mid-wash.

CONSUMERS CLAIM SOME SAMSUNG WASHING MACHINES EXPLODE

Thomasine says she called Samsung right away.

"I've called them nearly every day and I continue to give them the information over and over again and one lady told me I need to get the washing machine fixed myself if I needed it, and I totally disagreed with that," she added.

Thomasine had to go to her children's home to wash her clothes since she says Samsung was not offering any resolution.

She also got in touch with me, and I got in touch with Samsung. A rep with Samsung got in touch with Thomasine and offered her a full refund on not only her Samsung washing machine but also the dryer.

Thomasine adds, "I'm extremely happy. I was excited when I got my money. I want to thank you and WTVD for being so patient with me so that I got a refund."

Samsung added this statement:

"We are very sorry to hear about Ms. Hedgepeth's experience and we have been in contact with her to resolve the issue to her satisfaction. Customer safety and product quality are top priorities for us, and we strive to deliver the best possible experience for all Samsung customers. We encourage anyone with a product concern to contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG."

There is now a national recall involving 34 models of Samsung washing machines, including Thomasine's washer. A total of 2.3 million Samsung top loaders have been recalled.

SAMSUNG RECALLS WASHING MACHINES AFTER ABC11 REPORT

Samsung is offering consumer two options. You can get a free in-home repair that includes reinforcement of the washer's top. That includes a free one-year extension of the manufacturer's warranty.

The other option is a rebate to be applied toward the purchase of a new washer from Samsung or other brand washing machine.

MORE INFORMATION ON THE RECALL HERE

