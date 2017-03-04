NEWS

Early morning crash kills Fayetteville man

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 55-year-old Fayetteville man was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning in the 4700 block of Yadkin Road.

Police said Herbert Lee McMillan, of Sierra Court, was driving toward Lake Valley Drive when he drove off the road and struck a tree.

McMillan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

