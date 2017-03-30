NEWS

East Raleigh apartment complex heavily damaged by fire

EMBED </>More News Videos

The blaze started on the second floor.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Fire Department battled a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Roselle Court off Calumet Drive near WakeMed Thursday night.

Heavy flames poured from a 3-story building. You could smell the smoke from New Bern Avenue, and it was a towering inferno when you made the turn onto Calumet Drive.

Dayton Watson was driving for Uber in Durham when his 10-year-old son texted him cellphone video of the raging fire at the apartment building next door.

"I told him get out of the building," he said.

It took just under an hour to get under control. Six apartment units were destroyed and 29 people were displaced. Investigators said the fire started on the second story of the build and spread to the third.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The flames burned right through Jennifer Aquino's apartment. She was down the street at work.

"I ran down the street to find out it was my apartment that was burning," she said.

Her husband was inside with their 2-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter. They got out okay.

While her apartment is a total loss, she's still counting her blessings.

"In light of it all, I'll be okay," she said.

Related Topics:
newsfireRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Fayetteville Uber driver suffers brain damage in beating
Trump, Flynn once criticized Clinton aides for seeking immunity
Part of I-85 collapses in Atlanta after huge fire
Flynn in talks to testify before Congress, seeking 'assurances against unfair prosecution'
More News
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper signs North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill
Fayetteville Uber driver suffers brain damage in beating
Part of I-85 collapses in Atlanta after huge fire
Durham County deputy involved in crash
Raleigh couple plagued by crashes
I-Team: HB142 leaves many issues unresolved
Who's against North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill
Show More
NC pedestrian deaths are on the rise
Car smashes into Payless shoe store in Raleigh
ICE agents arrest man in Durham
Rolesville police chief dies at his home
School stands by suspension of girl with 'stick gun'
More News
Top Video
Duke neurosurgeons take Durham students to Uganda
Gov. Cooper signs North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill
Phoenix ready for Final Four
School stands by suspension of girl with 'stick gun'
More Video