An 82-year-old South Carolina man drowned after his riding lawnmower overturned in a pond.Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says Earl Rowland died Tuesday morning while mowing grass near his daughter's home in rural Salem. The daughter called 911.Addis says Rowland was mowing down a hill toward a pond when it overturned. Rowland was pinned beneath.Addis says he believes it occurred after Rowland turned right.His death has been ruled an accident.