Elderly man drowns after his riding lawnmower overturns in South Carolina

SALEM, South Carolina --
An 82-year-old South Carolina man drowned after his riding lawnmower overturned in a pond.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says Earl Rowland died Tuesday morning while mowing grass near his daughter's home in rural Salem. The daughter called 911.

Addis says Rowland was mowing down a hill toward a pond when it overturned. Rowland was pinned beneath.

Addis says he believes it occurred after Rowland turned right.

His death has been ruled an accident.
