@FayettevillePD negotiate with a barricaded subject inside an apartment near an elementary school. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/CMqG4Dn9tQ — Lou Guilette (@LouGuilette) March 16, 2017

Teresa C Berrien Elementary School in Fayetteville was locked down Thursday as a precaution because of a police standoff with a robbery suspect in the 100 block of Sycamore Court.As of 3:30 p.m., school officials said all the students had been released from the school.Police said they were looking for 32-year-old Patrick Earl Gatson earlier Thursday, but he went into a neighbor's apartment when he saw officers coming and is refusing to come out.Police said Gatson claims to be armed.He has active warrants for common law robbery and felony possession of stolen goods.