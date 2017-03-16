NEWS

Elementary school in Fayetteville put on lockdown because of nearby police standoff

A police tactical unit at the scene of the standoff.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Teresa C Berrien Elementary School in Fayetteville was locked down Thursday as a precaution because of a police standoff with a robbery suspect in the 100 block of Sycamore Court.


As of 3:30 p.m., school officials said all the students had been released from the school.

Police said they were looking for 32-year-old Patrick Earl Gatson earlier Thursday, but he went into a neighbor's apartment when he saw officers coming and is refusing to come out.

Police said Gatson claims to be armed.

Patrick Earl Gatson


He has active warrants for common law robbery and felony possession of stolen goods.
