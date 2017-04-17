NEWS

Elephant escapes from jaws of crocodile

An elephant is lucky to escape from the jaws of a crocodile. (WPVI)

MALAWI, AFRICA --
An elephant was very lucky to escape from the jaws of a crocodile earlier this month.

A herd of elephants is seen drinking from a watering hole at the Liwonde National Park in Malawi.

As the elephants drink, a crocodile clamps down on one of their trunks.

For a few moments, the rest of the herd seems stunned as the elephant wrestles with the crocodile. Then, one of the larger elephants charges at the crocodile and knocks it back into the water as other elephants trumpet.

Malawi-born Alexander Amuli M'betti Makanga filmed the encounter during a boating safari.

