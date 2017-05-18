HOUSTON, Texas (WTVD) --Two passengers were in need of emergency assistance on a flight arriving into Houston's Hobby Airport Thursday morning.
The two separate incidents happened on Southwest flight 2233 from Raleigh-Durham that landed at the airport just after 7:30 a.m.
The first happened before the flight took off when a woman reportedly hit her head in the airplane restroom. She received medical attention and was able to continue on the flight.
Then, as the flight was landing, a 74-year-old man reportedly passed out in his seat. He received CPR and was taken to the hospital.
We do not know his condition.
The woman refused additional assistance once arriving in Houston.