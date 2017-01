Commissioners have unanimously voted to appoint Chief Deputy Ennis Wright as Sheriff of Cumberland County @ABC11_WTVD — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) January 3, 2017

The Cumberland County Commission has officially named former chief deputy Ennis Wright to take over the sheriff's job from Earl Butler.Butler, better known as Sheriff Moose to the community, stepped down at the end of the year.Wright is now the county's first African American sheriff.