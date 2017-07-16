Europe horse meat scam: At least 66 people arrested

Authorities have arrested at least 66 people in a European food scam which sold horse meat unfit for human consumption.European Union police coordinating organization Europol announced Sunday that eight nations cooperated in the operation.In Spain, 65 people face a series of charges relating to public health, money laundering, and animal abuse.The operation took several months and the chief suspect, a Dutch businessman, was arrested in Belgium in April.The case was linked to a 2013 scandal when Irish authorities detected beef burgers containing horse meat and a 2016 case in Spain, where old and other horses unfit for consumption were slaughtered for export.Authorities in Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Switzerland, Britain and Spain cooperated in the operation.