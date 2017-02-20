NEWS

Former Moore County school resource officer charged in multiple sex offenses with student

Joshua Matthew Evans (Moore County Sheriff's Office)

CARTHAGE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey announced Monday evening that Joshua Matthew Evans, a former Moore County school resource officer, has been arrested in connection with multiple sex offenses involving a 16-year-old female student.

Deputies arrested Evans, in the 800 block of Colonial Avenue in Aberdeen on Monday. Evans, 35, was charged with: five counts of a felony sex act with a student, two counts of felony crimes against nature, one count of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of misdemeanor assault on a female.

Moore County Schools confirmed to ABC11 that Evans was a school resource officer assigned to Pinecrest High School.

He resigned Monday before being arrested.

Evans had been on administrative leave since Feb. 8.

He is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Evans has a March 14 District Court date.

