LINCOLNTON, North Carolina --A former Spruce Pine teacher is among eight men who have been arrested and charged with soliciting a minor.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that 51-year-old Blane Fitzgerald Gregory was arrested March 28 by Lincolnton police and charged with soliciting a minor for an unlawful sex act by computer and appearing to meet the child.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Gregory had been teaching at Newton-Conover Middle School since January but resigned and surrendered his teaching license March 29.
The Lincolnton Police Department arrested Gregory and seven other men after a three-month undercover operation. The Department says in a statement that detectives portrayed a child on social media outlets and spoke with offenders. It says detectives and offenders would agree to meet and participate in sex acts.
It's unclear if Gregory has an attorney.
___
Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com
Report a Typo