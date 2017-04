A former Spruce Pine teacher is among eight men who have been arrested and charged with soliciting a minor. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that 51-year-old Blane Fitzgerald Gregory was arrested March 28 by Lincolnton police and charged with soliciting a minor for an unlawful sex act by computer and appearing to meet the child.Gregory had been teaching at Newton-Conover Middle School since January but resigned and surrendered his teaching license March 29.The Lincolnton Police Department arrested Gregory and seven other men after a three-month undercover operation. The Department says in a statement that detectives portrayed a child on social media outlets and spoke with offenders. It says detectives and offenders would agree to meet and participate in sex acts.It's unclear if Gregory has an attorney.___Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com