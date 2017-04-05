NEWS

8, including ex-North Carolina teacher, charged in child predator sting

Blane Fitzgerald Gregory (image courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLNTON, North Carolina --
A former Spruce Pine teacher is among eight men who have been arrested and charged with soliciting a minor.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that 51-year-old Blane Fitzgerald Gregory was arrested March 28 by Lincolnton police and charged with soliciting a minor for an unlawful sex act by computer and appearing to meet the child.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Gregory had been teaching at Newton-Conover Middle School since January but resigned and surrendered his teaching license March 29.

The Lincolnton Police Department arrested Gregory and seven other men after a three-month undercover operation. The Department says in a statement that detectives portrayed a child on social media outlets and spoke with offenders. It says detectives and offenders would agree to meet and participate in sex acts.

It's unclear if Gregory has an attorney.

___

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsteachersex offenseAsheville
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 'dangerous' inmates escape from correctional center
UN to hold emergency meeting after suspected chemical attack in Syria
Authorities arrest woman wanted in Wilmington mall shooting
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
More News
Top Stories
Strong to severe storms expected today
Police investigating fatal crash after car slams into tree
Authorities arrest woman wanted in Wilmington mall shooting
Wake Schools to ask for 14 percent funding increase
NC North Carolina jeweler apologizes for billboard
NC hospital workers fall sick from pot-laced sweets
Fox News, dogged by misconduct claims, faces new lawsuits
Show More
Senate Republicans press ahead with $1B tax cut proposal
National champion Tar Heels back in NC for celebration
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Alamance County deputies search for 2 missing teens
Wake school board considers calendar changes
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for April
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
More Photos