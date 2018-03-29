Ex-spy's daughter who was poisoned is improving, hospital says

JULIA MACFARLANE
London --
Yulia Skripal, the daughter of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, is said to be "improving rapidly" and is no longer in a critical condition, according to the hospital in Salisbury, England, where she is being treated.

The Skripals fell critically ill after they were attacked in Salisbury with a highly toxic nerve agent on March 4.

The health service group that administers the hospital said in a statement, "We are pleased to be able to inform you that Yulia Skripal is improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition. Her condition is now stable. Her father remains in a critical but stable condition."

The statement went on to describe Yulia as "responding well to treatment" but that she continues to receive care 24 hours a day.

The British government said Russia is responsible for the attack. Russia has denied any involvement.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Woman carrying child slashes man's neck on GoDurham bus
Suspect in Walnut Creek half-million-dollar heist takes plea deal
11 new flu deaths reported; NC's total to 342 for season
UNC students host anti-gun rally Thursday
ESPN: Grant Hill to enter Basketball Hall of Fame
Fayetteville veteran waiting since 2016 for VA to pay medical bills
Tractor trailer carrying cabbage overturns on US 64 in Zebulon
It's raining ... satellites?
Show More
Amtrak derails in Halifax County, no injuries reported
Man sought in shooting of two at Durham Walmart
Fish oil may help pregnant women prevent asthma in babies
Wilmington woman accused of stealing salad facing deportation
Family angered by DA report in Raleigh man's in-custody death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at Durham Walmart
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
More Photos