The owners of the ETC Henderson are now considering whether to rebuild the plant for a second time.Fire ravaged the factory Monday morning and crews were still on-scene putting out hotspots Tuesday afternoon.ETC is one of the biggest employers in the Henderson area and the owners are doing what they can to make sure the fire has minimal impact on the community."It's horrible," said owner Penny DeMetriades.With ripped yellow tape lying on the ground behind her and federal authorities walking around the property, DeMetriades told ABC11 she will continue paying all of her workers."We have a crew who are good employees, so you better take care of them. And that's what we'll be doing," she said.Dozens of workers hurried out of the plant when the fire broke out. Sixty-five of the 75 employees were working that Memorial Day.Black smoke filled the sky and some nearby residents evacuated their homes as a precaution.Henderson Fire Chief Steve Cordell initially said fiberglass was circulating in the air because of the fire. Officials have since done some testing."There is no environmental impact whatsoever with the water runoff or air quality," said Chief Cordell.The ATF and SBI are both investigating the cause of the fire.This is the second one at the plant. It burned down more than a decade ago and the owners rebuilt."They're a resilient family, they're good folks. They've been here in the community for many, many years," said Mayor Eddie Ellington.The DeMetriades' started the company in 1979.The family isn't sure whether they'll rebuild again, but they know what this place means for the employees."People are counting on us, because they've always been able to count on us," she said.