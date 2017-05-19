  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Family of Rolesville football player who died sues

Isaiah Langston, 17, died in September 2014 from a stroke caused by the head injury five days prior.

ROLESVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The family of a Rolesville High School football player who died several days after suffering a head injury at practice is suing the Wake County school system and his coaches.

Isaiah Langston, 17, died in September 2014 after collapsing on the football field during pre-game warmups. Two days earlier, he was hit in the back of the head, according to an autopsy report.

Court documents show that in August 2016, Langston's family filed a lawsuit against WCPSS, Rolesville High School's athletic director, head football coach, defensive coordinator, and athletic trainer.

In the lawsuit, his family alleges Langston's death was the result of "careless, negligent, grossly negligent, reckless, and willful and/or wantonly actions" of the school leaders and coaching staff, accusing them of not following the state's protocol for concussions.

In 2011, North Carolina passed legislation requiring students-athletes showing signs or symptoms consistent with a concussion be removed from activities until a doctor evaluates the player and clears them.

The lawsuit claims Langston went home after colliding with another player at practice and sat out of practice the following day before participating in pre-game warmups the next.

While the school system admits in a response to the lawsuit that a physician did not clear Langston to return to playing football, and he did not participate in any concussion protocol, the school district denies Langston told any of his coaches or administrators he had been suffering headaches.

Langston's family wants to take the case to trial.

