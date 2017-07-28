NEWS

Family says 11-month-old Charlie Gard, focus of a legal health battle, has died

This is an undated handout photo of Charlie Gard provided by his family, at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London. (Family of Charlie Gard via AP)

LONDON --
A family spokesperson says 11-month-old Charlie Gard, who has been the focus of a legal health battle in Britain, has died.

The news came a day after a British judge ordered that the critically ill baby should be moved from a hospital to a hospice.

As the medical and legal story that has sparked compassion and controversy around the world entered its final stage, the baby's dismayed mother accused courts and a hospital of denying Charlie's parents "our final wish" - to let their son die at home.

"We just want some peace with our son. No hospital, no lawyers, no courts, no media. Just quality time with Charlie away from everything to say goodbye to him in the most loving way," said Connie Yates. "I'm shocked that after all we've been through they won't allow us this extra time."

Eleven-month-old Charlie had brain damage and was unable to breathe or move his limbs unaided.

Judge Nicholas Francis made the hospice order after Charlie's parents and the hospital treating him failed to meet a deadline to agree on an end-of-life care plan that could have seen the baby kept alive for several more days.

The judge said that meant Charlie, who had a rare genetic disease called mitochondrial depletion syndrome, should be transferred to a hospice and have the ventilator that keeps him alive removed.

The judge said that "will inevitably result in Charlie's death within a short period of time."
