The holiday season can be difficult for families of murdered relatives. One family is spending their holiday still wondering who shot and killed Durham pastor Jamie Daniels. The family spoke to ABC11 Tuesday on what would have been the Daniels' 34th birthday."It's not a happy day for me," said Monica Alston, the victim's sister.Alston says the family doesn't want the community to forget the 6-month-old case.Daniels was a fellow pastor at his mother's church at Grace Worship Center in Durham.Joanne Daniels says she was grooming her son to take over the ministry. She said his murder is the deepest, darkest loss she's ever felt."I never thought that he wouldn't be here with me," Joanne Daniels says. "I knew Jamie would be the one to take care of me. I didn't have to worry about (Grace Worship Center) church because I knew Jamie would be here. Now that he's gone. I don't know."On the Saturday morning of July 16th, a neighbor discovered Daniels body off Dunbar Street. Durham Police say he died from a gunshot wound.Family members are not sure why he was in the area. Currently police are no closer to solving his murder.Family members say Daniels had a loving and supportive spirit. They don't know who would harm him. Detectives are not sure if he was gunned down randomly or by someone he knew."I have a lot of anger inside for this person," Alston says. "I hate this person. I hate to say this word. But I do because I can't get my brother back. I pray every day that God shows us who you are."The family hopes someone or the person responsible will tell Durham Police what they know. Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward for a tips leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can call (919) 683-1200."Admit what you did," stated Joanne Daniels. "Let justice be done. Because he did not deserve to die that way."Daniels enjoyed mentoring youth. In his honor, the family has created the Jamie Daniels Memorial Scholarship Fund to help students attend college.The annual benefit concert will be held New Year's Eve at Divine Worship Center located at 1500-A East Club Boulevard. The event starts at 6:00 p.m.The theme will focus on stopping violence.People can also make tax deductible donations the fund year-round to Second Chance Community Develoment Center, 703 Belgreen Road, Durham, NC 27713.Or donors can give through their mobile phone through the app Givelify. Just search for "A Second Chance CDC" and make a donation.