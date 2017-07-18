Farm worker advocates coming to Raleigh

Advocates for North Carolina farm workers say they'll stand together outside the Old State Capitol Tuesday and speak out against a law they consider unfair.They wanted Governor Roy Cooper to veto a bill that prohibits the collection of union dues for workers and transferring that money to a union. Cooper signed that bill into law, and opponents say he turned down requests from labor, immigrant, and other social justice organizations to reject the bill.Now the opponents say they'll challenge the law in court. They plan to gather at 10 a.m. with farm workers, clergy, students, and people active in the labor movement.