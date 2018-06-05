Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide: Police sources

Fashion designer Kate Spade -- who started her namesake company in 1993 and grew it into a massive empire that included clothing, jewelry, perfume, and furniture -- was found dead in her New York City apartment Tuesday morning after she apparently took her own life, police sources said.
The 55-year-old Spade's body was found at about 10 a.m. at her Park Avenue apartment in Manhattan by a household employee, the sources said. She apparently hanged herself on her bedroom doorknob using a scarf, according to the sources.
A suicide note was left at the scene, but police officials declined to disclose its contents.
"We at Kate Spade New York just learned of the incredibly sad news that Kate Spade has passed," her former company said in a statement. "Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand. Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time."
Spade and her husband have a 13-year-old daughter.
Born Katherine Noel Brosnahan in Kansas City, Missouri, Spade graduated from Arizona State University in 1985 with a degree in journalism. She got her start in fashion working for Mademoiselle magazine in the fashion accessories department.
By the time she left Mademoiselle in 1991, she had risen on the magazine's masthead to senior fashion editor and head of accessories. While working at Mademoiselle, she noticed there was a need for stylish handbags and set out to fill it.
In January 1993, she and her future husband, Andy Spade, an advertising executive, launched their company in New York City and called it simply "Kate Spade Handbags." By 1998, the company's annual revenue had skyrocketed to $27 million.
"She has a brand loyalty like none I have ever seen," said Hitha Herzog, chief research officer of H Squared Research, told ABC News. "There are women who started carrying her tote bag in 1997 and are still wearing her stuff now. It's one of those brands that has generational loyalty. Despite Kate, sadly, not being alive anymore her brand name and brand loyalty will continue."
Herzog, who covers Tapestry, the company that acquired the Kate Spade fashion house, credited the designer with being a role model for a younger generation.
"As others came through the ranks they looked to her to see how she was able to navigate the world of retail," Herzog said. "What she created will always be a foundation in the industry. This is a brand that women between the ages of 20 to 34 have gravitated toward starting from 1993 to now when you see everyone from news anchors to celebrities wearing her products on the red carpet."
Spade sold her company in 2015 to shoe designer Stuart Weitzman for $574 million.
Her death comes about a year after Weitzman sold her brand to Tapestry, the company formerly known as Coach, for $2.4 billion.
Spade's death left a legion of celebrities and fashionista heartbroken.
"My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate's family, friends and loved ones in my heart," former first daughter Chelsea Clinton wrote on Twitter.
Fashion designer Kenneth Cole also expressed his condolences on Twitter using one famous Spade's motto, "I believed that I could, so I did."
"She alone didn't change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory," Cole tweeted.
Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide: Police sources
Top Stories