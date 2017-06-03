NEWS

Father, daughter arrested in Person County murder

Left: Ashley Marie Pruitt; Right: Dudley Wayne Pruitt (Credit: Person County Sheriff's Office)

ROXBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Three people, including a man and his daughter, have been arrested for a May murder in Person County.

Leonard Pettiford, 51, was shot to death on May 6. He was killed by two close-range shotgun blasts - one to the head and one to the shoulder.

Ashley Marie Pruitt, 19, of Roxboro, was charged with Pettiford's murder. Walter William Kyle Chambers, 21, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Walter William Kyle Chambers



Pruitt was an acquaintance through her sister's relationship with the 51-year-old murder victim. Police said her sister was dating Pettiford and also had a child with him.

Friday, 50-year-old Dudley Wayne Pruitt confessed to his part in the murder. Pruitt is both Ashley Pruitt's father and the father of the girl in a relationship with the victim.

The Person County Sheriff's Office was able to recover the alleged murder weapon.

Both Ashley and Dudley Pruitt have been charged with murder and are being held without bond.

Chambers was taken to jail under a $1 million bond.

All three have a court appearance scheduled for Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsarrestmurderRoxboro
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Anti-Trump demonstrations slated for North Carolina
Fayetteville man charged with indecent liberties with a child
Boat explodes after gas was pumped into fishing rod holder
Missing Duke student died of hypothermia in Massachusetts woods
More News
Top Stories
Fayetteville man charged with indecent liberties with a child
Missing Duke student died of hypothermia in Massachusetts woods
Raleigh apartment residents fume over curfew
Unlike others, Putin doesn't criticize Trump over decision
17th arrest made in connection with Manchester attack
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manila attack
Cat in a tree? No, it's a dog who had to be rescued
Show More
Boat explodes after gas was pumped into fishing rod holder
Meet America's latest fitness star: Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Anti-Trump demonstrations slated for North Carolina
Inspector visits construction site after I-Team report
Why do drivers lose their minds around cyclists?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos