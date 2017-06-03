Father, daughter arrested in Person County murder

Walter William Kyle Chambers

Three people, including a man and his daughter, have been arrested for a May murder in Person County.Leonard Pettiford, 51, was shot to death on May 6. He was killed by two close-range shotgun blasts - one to the head and one to the shoulder.Ashley Marie Pruitt, 19, of Roxboro, was charged with Pettiford's murder. Walter William Kyle Chambers, 21, was charged with accessory after the fact.Pruitt was an acquaintance through her sister's relationship with the 51-year-old murder victim. Police said her sister was dating Pettiford and also had a child with him.Friday, 50-year-old Dudley Wayne Pruitt confessed to his part in the murder. Pruitt is both Ashley Pruitt's father and the father of the girl in a relationship with the victim.The Person County Sheriff's Office was able to recover the alleged murder weapon.Both Ashley and Dudley Pruitt have been charged with murder and are being held without bond.Chambers was taken to jail under a $1 million bond.All three have a court appearance scheduled for Monday.