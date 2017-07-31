NEWS

Father of North Carolina fugitive charged, body of kidnapped man found

Phillip Michael Stroupe, II (image courtesy McDowell County Sheriff's Office)

BREVARD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The father of a man who led law enforcement officers on a 6-day manhunt in the North Carolina mountains has been charged in the case.

WLOS-TV reports 65-year-old Phillip Stroupe, the father of 38-year-old Phillip Michael Stroupe, II, has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in Henderson County.

The new development comes a day after the body of a 68-year-old man believed to have been kidnapped by the younger Stroupe was found.

Body of man believed kidnapped during North Carolina fugitive manhunt found


A member of the Skyland Fire and Rescue Department discovered the body of Thomas Bryson in a corn field in Arden on Sunday night, according to WSOC. A cause of death hasn't been determined.

Last week, authorities captured Stroupe near the Pisgah National Forest.

Phillip Michael Stroupe II

RELATED: How North Carolina fugitive was finally captured after days in the forest

WLOS-TV reported he was driving a pickup truck belonging to Bryson of Mills River. Bryson was reported missing the day before after failing to pick up a family member from a doctor's appointment.

Henderson County authorities said Stroupe will likely face murder charges in the coming days, in addition to multiple charges levied in Buncombe, Transylvania, Henderson, Yancey and McDowell counties.

Three people are also accused of helping Stroupe hide from police. Frederick Badgero, Jennifer Hawkins, and Larry Hawkins were charged Saturday, according to WSOC. The trio claimed Stroupe threatened to kill them if they didn't help him.

45-year-old Frederick Aurther Badgero, 40-year-old Jennifer Elaine Hawkins, and 23-year-old Larry Jay Hawkins

