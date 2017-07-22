Chris Thomas is speaking out Saturday about the stress surrounding three arrests tied to the disappearance of his son, Cole."No sleep... Tears. Every day I have nightmares," said Thomas.Thomas said he's had several sleepless nights over the past eight months.Cole went missing back in November and was last seen in Benson.Saturday, Thomas's family and friends spent the day looking through woods, ponds, and lakes for the 23-year-old."He would have done anything in the world for anybody; he loved his family," said Teresa Cruce. "He would not just vanish without a trace."Friends of Cole initially told authorities they were traveling back home to Florida for Thanksgiving and that they pulled over in Benson.But investigators later determined those men were involved in a drug deal; Cole allegedly became paranoid and ran off with the vehicle's keys.And he's been missing ever since.Authorities believe that Thomas is dead.Tuesday, they charged Julian Valles, Anthony James, and Rudolfo DeLeon Jr. with concealing Cole's death.These arrests bring some closure to the community captivated by this story."It's the talk of the town because everybody is skeptical how such a tragedy could happen to a young man who just vanished and disappeared like this," said Pernell Green.This mysterious loss is driving this family's search, led by Thomas who can't rest until his son is found."I believe they have the men arrested; they know what happened to my son," said Thomas. "I don't have any quit in me. I'm going to keep going. I'm going to keep driving til I find answers about my son."Anyone who may have seen Cole Thomas, or have information regarding his location, is asked to contact Chief Kenneth Edwards or Captain Greg Percy at the Benson Police Department, at (919) 894-2091.For those wishing to help search for Cole, a group is meeting at 7:30 Sunday morning at 400 East Main Street in Benson.