Fayetteville bouncing back after Hurricane Matthew

Eight months after Hurricane Matthew destroyed dozens of homes, one group is continuing to help rebuild the City of Fayetteville.The group Rebuilding Together is partnering with Lowe's to rebuild seven homes in the Hollywood Heights neighborhood.The group of more than 200 volunteers were out in force on Louis Street Tuesday to help restore the damaged houses.Elaine Graham Turnipseed, who grew up on Louis Street and moved back to help her legally blind 94-year-old father, said during the hurricane, floodwaters came up to their doorknobs.She said she's overwhelmed with joy that crews have been working to get her and her dad back inside the home he worked so hard for."I want to thank God first ... Rebuilding Together and Lowe's," Turnipseed said. "They have been a big help with keeping us updated on everything they're doing for the community."Crews are working on everything from guttering, drywall, landscaping, and home elevation.For Rebuilding Together, that's the toughest part about this process."Some of these need to be elevated out of flood plain and it takes a lot of resources and time commitment," said Dan Sargent, of Rebuilding Together of the Triangle. "So there's a variety of things with dealing with redrawn flood plains and maps and this is going to go a long way to getting these folks back in and there's still more help needed."A play area of a nearby park is also getting a facelift. Workers are building picnic tables and cleaning up the area.