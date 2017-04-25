Fayetteville cleans up after recent flooding

It's been a soggy couple of days in the Triangle and Fayetteville is no exception.More than 3 inches of rain was recorded at Fayetteville Regional Airport, almost 4.5 inches fell at Fort Bragg, and residents in the Bonnie Doone neighborhood are trying to dry out after more than 6 inches of rain in 48 hours.One of the more notable flooded areas in the city is Cross Creek, the same creek that flooded much of Green Street during Hurricane Matthew.On a normal day, waters in the creek are much calmer than the were Tuesday.Officials said clogged storm drains could have contributed to some of the standing water on the roads Monday night and Tuesday morning.ABC11's Morgan Norwood first pointed a clogged storm drain on Green Street to city officials who immediately dispatched a street maintenance team to check drains across the city.But the mess they're cleaning is not just vegetation debris, officials said littered trash also contributes to the problem.Officials said if clogged storm drains are not cleaned, flood waters can wreak havoc on neighborhoods and streets." (Cleaning is) very important because if we don't clean the drains, yards will be flooded, streets will be flooded, and it's a possibility that it can cause accidents and other things that can happen," Fayetteville street maintenance supervisor, John Daniels said. "It's good that we clean them, so there's not a build up."City crews have ordered nearly a ton of rocks to spread across Cross Creek at Festival Park.Parks and recreation workers were also working to trim trees along the creek to prepare for this weekend's Dogwood Festival.NCDOT is urging drivers to turn around and to find an alternate route.Residents who notice any drains that need attention are asked to call (910) 433-1329.