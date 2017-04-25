NEWS

Fayetteville cleans up after recent flooding

EMBED </>More News Videos

It's been a soggy couple of days in the Triangle and Fayetteville is no exception. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It's been a soggy couple of days in the Triangle and Fayetteville is no exception.

More than 3 inches of rain was recorded at Fayetteville Regional Airport, almost 4.5 inches fell at Fort Bragg, and residents in the Bonnie Doone neighborhood are trying to dry out after more than 6 inches of rain in 48 hours.

One of the more notable flooded areas in the city is Cross Creek, the same creek that flooded much of Green Street during Hurricane Matthew.

On a normal day, waters in the creek are much calmer than the were Tuesday.

Officials said clogged storm drains could have contributed to some of the standing water on the roads Monday night and Tuesday morning.

ABC11's Morgan Norwood first pointed a clogged storm drain on Green Street to city officials who immediately dispatched a street maintenance team to check drains across the city.

But the mess they're cleaning is not just vegetation debris, officials said littered trash also contributes to the problem.

Officials said if clogged storm drains are not cleaned, flood waters can wreak havoc on neighborhoods and streets.

" (Cleaning is) very important because if we don't clean the drains, yards will be flooded, streets will be flooded, and it's a possibility that it can cause accidents and other things that can happen," Fayetteville street maintenance supervisor, John Daniels said. "It's good that we clean them, so there's not a build up."

City crews have ordered nearly a ton of rocks to spread across Cross Creek at Festival Park.

Parks and recreation workers were also working to trim trees along the creek to prepare for this weekend's Dogwood Festival.

NCDOT is urging drivers to turn around and to find an alternate route.

Residents who notice any drains that need attention are asked to call (910) 433-1329.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsweatherfloodingFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
YMCA coming to downtown Raleigh
White House names border protection official as new Secret Service head
Body found in Neuse River, authorities say
White House spokesman: 'I don't know' if Michael Flynn broke law over Russia payments
Chobani yogurt company sues conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones for alleged defamation
More News
Top Stories
Body found in Neuse River, authorities say
First Alert Mode: Rivers expected to crest tonight
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
YMCA coming to downtown Raleigh
Rainfall floods Durham roads, Old Farm neighborhood
How much rain did the Triangle see?
Escaped prisoner caught in Fayetteville after chase, crash
Show More
General Assembly overrides Cooper's elections board veto
Dad "fired" for taking time off to care for cancer-stricken daughter
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting
Restaurant rage: Video of NJ eatery dispute goes viral
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire following 2017 season
More News
Top Video
YMCA coming to downtown Raleigh
Rainfall floods Durham roads, Old Farm neighborhood
Manhunt on for 'dangerous' man wanted in Wayne, Wake counties
NC Senate OKs revised HB13; Class-size changes pushed to 2018
More Video