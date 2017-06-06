Fayetteville exhibit features unique look at World War I

ABC11 got a special look inside the new World War I exhibit at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville.The exhibit has a unique look at the history of the 82nd Airborne Division on its 100th anniversary.A number of WWI propaganda posters are on display, as well as a trench periscope, service badges and a gas mask.The artifacts also include a uniform worn by a soldier killed in action.The exhibit runs through July.Get more information about the museum