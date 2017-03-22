NEWS

Fayetteville Fire Department gets $10,000 gift

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Fayetteville Fire Department is on the receiving end of $10,000 from the Hartford.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Fire Department is on the receiving end of $10,000, a gift from the Hartford Property Causality and Insurance Agency.

The organization donated the money based on a survey that found Fayetteville ranked 22nd out of 100 cities in the nation with increased risk for home fires.

The Fire Department held a news conference to announce the big donation. As for the survey, it found that 65 percent of respondents stated they had left the kitchen while cooking something on the stove within the past year.

The Fayetteville Fire Department said that unattended cooking is the leading cause of fires in the city. That's why the agency says this donation is so important.

Stay on top of Fayetteville news stories with the ABC11 News App

The money will go toward resources that will prevent fires and educate residents. One of those resources is called "Auto out." It's essentially an automatic fire extinguisher that attaches to your stove.

Even though the stats behind this donation are startling, FFD says it is not a reflection of the overall safety of our city.

"Fayetteville is a very safe place to live. But that stat also sheds light that the fire safety doesn't always begin with Fayetteville Fire Department it involves all of us. Every action that we do has a reaction. So if we pay attention to what we can do, and slow down, we'll be good," said Battalion Chief Mike Martin.

The Fire Department has a limited supply of the Auto-Out device, however you can find them online for less than $20 each.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdonationsfayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Donald Trump Jr. criticizes London mayor after attack
Suspect kills 4, injures 40 in London, is shot dead
How the deadly attack in London unfolded
News Digest for Wednesday, March 22, 2017
More News
Top Stories
Good news, bad news for Garner tenants facing eviction
Durham woman's wedding dress accidentally donated
Lone security guard was there on night of Raleigh fire
5 people dead in London attack including police officer
Man convicted of killing youth counselor in Durham drunk driving crash
Trump budget proposal to affect Wake County seniors
I-Team: Construction fires seemingly a widespread problem
Show More
NC lawmakers poised to pass bill against Israel boycott
Verizon Wireless outage fixed
Garner residents face severe rent hike, eviction
NCDOT plans to eliminate some railroad crossings
Duke's Tatum decides to enter NBA draft
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Trump budget proposal to affect Wake County seniors
Durham woman's wedding dress accidentally donated
You're never too young to have your identity stolen
More Video