Fayetteville Fire Department gets $10,000 gift

The Fayetteville Fire Department is on the receiving end of $10,000, a gift from the Hartford Property Causality and Insurance Agency.The organization donated the money based on a survey that found Fayetteville ranked 22nd out of 100 cities in the nation with increased risk for home fires.The Fire Department held a news conference to announce the big donation. As for the survey, it found that 65 percent of respondents stated they had left the kitchen while cooking something on the stove within the past year.The Fayetteville Fire Department said that unattended cooking is the leading cause of fires in the city. That's why the agency says this donation is so important.The money will go toward resources that will prevent fires and educate residents. One of those resources is called "Auto out." It's essentially an automatic fire extinguisher that attaches to your stove.Even though the stats behind this donation are startling, FFD says it is not a reflection of the overall safety of our city."Fayetteville is a very safe place to live. But that stat also sheds light that the fire safety doesn't always begin with Fayetteville Fire Department it involves all of us. Every action that we do has a reaction. So if we pay attention to what we can do, and slow down, we'll be good," said Battalion Chief Mike Martin.The Fire Department has a limited supply of the Auto-Out device, however you can find them online for less than $20 each.