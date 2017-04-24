Fayetteville homicide detectives investigate fatal shooting at apartment

Fayetteville police officers responded to an apartment along the 4800 block of Alamance Road on Monday night in reference to a report of a person being shot.A family member told officers they went to the apartment Monday evening shortly after 6 p.m. and discovered the victim. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.Detectives with the FPD's Homicide Unit are investigating the shooting death.Police said this does not appear to be a random incident, but the investigation remains in progress.Anyone with any information regarding the shooting death is asked to contact Detective L. Donegain with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 489-3925 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also beby completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).