A Fayetteville man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation that happened between August 1997 and April 1998.Herman Wallace, 59, of the 1000 block of W. Rowan Street has been charged with second-degree sex offense.Wallace was an acquaintance victim at the time of the crime.Wallace was arrested without incident and is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $5,000 secured bond.