Fayetteville man charged in rape case

Jimmy Pete Skenteris (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police arrested a man in connection with a rape case Friday.

Jimmy Pete Skenteris, 45, of the 2900 block of Hybart Street has been charged with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense.

The victim was an acquaintance of the suspect at the time of the offense, police said.

Skenteris was arrested without incident and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received a $100,000 secured bond.

Skenteris has posted his bond and was released from the detention center on pretrial release.
