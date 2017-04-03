NEWS

Fayetteville man wanted for murder caught in Florida

Robert Michael Linton (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department )

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), along with members of the U.S. Marshal Service, have located and arrested a Fayetteville man who was wanted for multiple felonies including first-degree murder.

According to Fayetteville police, 28-year-old Robert Michael Linton was found in Florida and has since been sent back to Fayetteville.

Linton has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and attempted robbery.

He is accused of murdering Karlos Bembury back in October of 2016.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police said all of the crimes Linton is accused of occurred in 2015 and 2016.

Linton is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Those with information regarding Linton's criminal activities are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or through text-a-tip on a mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsarrestfugitive arrestfayetteville police departmentfayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
11 killed in Russian subway bomb blast
Fiery head-on collision during chase
3 dead after boiler explosion
Deputy constable killed at courthouse, gunman sought
More News
Top Stories
Stormy evening ahead with risk of severe weather
Fiery head-on collision during chase
Mark Armstrong predicts UNC victory
UNC vs. Gonzaga tonight!
Deal transfers Dylan Roof to federal custody
College student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest
Firefighters hoist dog out of 30-foot well in CA.
Show More
Leg found attached to a cinder block in search for woman
Troubleshooter solves Durham towing problem
Conagra recalls Hunt's chili kits; may contain salmonella
Democrats plan to filibuster Trump's Supreme Court pick
Son-in-law facing charges in Fayetteville man's death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
PHOTOS: UNC takes on Oregon in Final Four
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
More Photos