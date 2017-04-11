FAYETTEVILLE NEWS

Fayetteville man wanted for multiple outstanding warrants

Mcallister is wanted on multiple charges (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department )

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Property Unit are looking for a suspect who is wanted for multiple crimes.

Detectives are looking for 20-year-old Kenneth Mcallister.

On March 22, authorities believe Mcallister broke into a home along the 7600 block of Brewster Drive and also committed larceny of a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of Wood Creek Drive.

Mcallister has outstanding warrants for his arrest charging him with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and obtaining property by false pretense.

Those with any information regarding Mcallister whereabouts are asked to contact Detective B. Chandler with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9241 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

