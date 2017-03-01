  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Death penalty phase of trial for Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife
Fayetteville man wanted for sex offense turns himself in

Matthew McLean (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police said a man wanted in connection with an attempted sexual assault that allegedly happened February 6 near B Street and Person Street turned himself in Wednesday.

Matthew McLean, 42, of the 300 block of Person Street has been charged with attempted second-degree forcible sex offense. McLean was an acquaintance of the victim, police said.

McLean was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

He received a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

