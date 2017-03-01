Fayetteville man wanted for sex offense turns himself in

Fayetteville police said a man wanted in connection with an attempted sexual assault that allegedly happened February 6 near B Street and Person Street turned himself in Wednesday.Matthew McLean, 42, of the 300 block of Person Street has been charged with attempted second-degree forcible sex offense. McLean was an acquaintance of the victim, police said.McLean was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center.He received a $100,000 secured bond.Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also beby completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).