Fayetteville mom arrested after toddler found wandering streets

Zoe Grace is reunited with her mother.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville mother has been arrested in connection with child neglect after her 2-year-old daughter was found wandering in the street.

Fayetteville police officers found the child earlier Tuesday afternoon and began the search for her parents. They eventually found them and reunited little Zoe Grace with her mother.

A driver noticed her wandering alone in the Shaw Road area and notified authorities.



Officers and DSS workers questioned the toddler's father, who told them he was asleep when Zoe somehow slipped out of the house.



Zoe's mother was detained by police. The toddler has been placed with other family members for now.

