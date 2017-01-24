Fayetteville mom arrested after toddler found wandering streets

Do you know this child? FayPD officers found her and are trying to locate her parents. If you have any info please call 911 immediately! pic.twitter.com/8Z4WJ6MeL2 — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 24, 2017

Zoe screams for her mother as her mom is detained by police, arrested for child neglect. Toddler is now with other family members. pic.twitter.com/U99V9Zpv5B — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) January 24, 2017

A Fayetteville mother has been arrested in connection with child neglect after her 2-year-old daughter was found wandering in the street.Fayetteville police officers found the child earlier Tuesday afternoon and began the search for her parents. They eventually found them and reunited little Zoe Grace with her mother.A driver noticed her wandering alone in the Shaw Road area and notified authorities.Officers and DSS workers questioned the toddler's father, who told them he was asleep when Zoe somehow slipped out of the house.Zoe's mother was detained by police. The toddler has been placed with other family members for now.