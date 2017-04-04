Fayetteville pinwheels mark Child Abuse Prevention Month

Those 'pinwheels' you see spinning everywhere in Fayetteville are being planted to raise awareness about a very serious issue in the community.They mark Child Abuse Prevention Month and some are using the events to remember two local children brutally murdered almost two weeks ago.Two pink pinwheels were planted in honor of Serenity and Genesis Freeman who deputies say were murdered by their father. Tuesday's ceremony not only remembered them but the other 773 children that the Child Advocacy Center serves.The pinwheel planting drew in a crowd filled with law enforcement, non-profits, elected officials and other community partners.This year the number of pinwheels planted across the county will top 10,000, the largest number of pinwheels ever planted in Cumberland County. The pinwheel serves as a reminder of a happy, safe and carefree childhood, a childhood the CAC says every child deserves -- one that Serenity, 2, and Genesis Freeman, 4 days old, never got a chance to live.In addition to the pinwheels, the CAC also commissioned local artist Cornell Jones to paint a special mural in honor of the children that the CAC serves. Two stars on the mural are also dedicated to the Freeman girls.The Child Advocacy Center is a local non-profit dedicated to helping young victims of abuse. If you need to report suspected abuse, please call (910) 677-2450.