NEWS

Fayetteville police arrest three suspects following break-in

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police arrest 3 suspects following an overnight breaking and entering (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police have arrested three suspects following an overnight home break-in.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police were called to the home on Jennings Lane early Monday morning after one of the suspects reportedly pointed a gun at the homeowner.

Officers tracked the suspects down in a white Cadillac and arrested them near Reilly Road and Morganton Road.

Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.

ABC11 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarrestFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At least 6 dead after Colombia tourist boat capsizes
Crews work to restore power after crash in Apex
Car-theft crimes on the uptick in Knightdale
Trump: 'I think we are going to get there' on health care
More News
Top Stories
Crews work to restore power after crash in Apex
Trump: 'I think we are going to get there' on health care
22-year-old dies after falling from NC waterfall
NC teen missing for over a year reunited with family
Nice weather to start the week!
Road closure updates for Raleigh-Durham area
Man fatally shot in chest in Johnston County
Show More
Man accused of stabbing elderly parents over lack of AC
Firefighter suffers aneurysm during NC apartment fire
Police: Former Cary officer tries to strangle woman
Passengers: Plane was shaking like a washing machine
NYC Pride March makes its way through Manhattan
More News
Top Video
Man fatally shot in chest in Johnston County
Road closure updates for Raleigh-Durham area
NC NAACP president postpones resignation until October
Police: Former Cary officer tries to strangle woman
More Video