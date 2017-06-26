FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Fayetteville police have arrested three suspects following an overnight home break-in.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Police were called to the home on Jennings Lane early Monday morning after one of the suspects reportedly pointed a gun at the homeowner.
Officers tracked the suspects down in a white Cadillac and arrested them near Reilly Road and Morganton Road.
Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.
ABC11 will update this story when more information becomes available.