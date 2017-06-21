Fayetteville police arrest suspect in homicide case

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Fayetteville police have arrested the suspect accused of murdering 31-year-old Shalice Sutton.
Around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to shooting in the 500 block of Lamon Street.
When officers arrived, they found a woman had died from a gunshot wound.
After police received a Crimestoppers tip, White was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.