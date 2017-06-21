NEWS

Fayetteville police arrest suspect in homicide case

Matthew White was arrested Wednesday (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department )

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police have arrested the suspect accused of murdering 31-year-old Shalice Sutton.

Around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to shooting in the 500 block of Lamon Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman had died from a gunshot wound.

After police received a Crimestoppers tip, White was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.
