Fayetteville police arrest suspect in homicide case

Fayetteville police have arrested the suspect accused of murdering 31-year-old Shalice Sutton.Around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to shooting in the 500 block of Lamon Street.When officers arrived, they found a woman had died from a gunshot wound.After police received a Crimestoppers tip, White was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.