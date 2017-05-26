NEWS

Fayetteville Police arrest teen in February rape case

D'Andre Covington (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit have arrested a suspect in connection with a rape case from February.

D'Andre Covington, 16, of the 700 block of CL Tart Circle has been charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child, crimes against nature, and assault by strangulation.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The victim was an acquaintance of the suspect at the time of the February 16, incident.

Covington was arrested Friday by FPD Officers with the Cross Creek District and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

He is being held on a $600,000 secured bond.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsrapesexual assaultfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentteenagerFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Raleigh Police investigate bizarre shooting on I-40
2 charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
26 dead in attack on Egyptian Christians
Former Durham student deported after struggle to stay
More News
Top Stories
Former Durham student deported after struggle to stay
Emergency crews battle fire at Raleigh townhouse complex
Feds: Man tried to bite flight attendant, jumped from plane
2 charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
Nurses: Officials withheld women's abnormal test results
Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert
Man who kept woman in container guilty of 7 murders
Show More
Food stamp cuts: What Pres. Trump's budget means for NC
Body believed to be that of missing NC Uber driver
Durham Freeway closure stalls morning traffic
Community looking to replace destroyed fire department
Raleigh Police investigate bizarre shooting on I-40
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
More Photos