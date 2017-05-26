Fayetteville Police arrest teen in February rape case

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit have arrested a suspect in connection with a rape case from February.D'Andre Covington, 16, of the 700 block of CL Tart Circle has been charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child, crimes against nature, and assault by strangulation.The victim was an acquaintance of the suspect at the time of the February 16, incident.Covington was arrested Friday by FPD Officers with the Cross Creek District and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center.He is being held on a $600,000 secured bond.