Fayetteville police chief finalists tout their skills

What does it take to make a good police chief? On Thursday night, three finalist for Fayetteville's top cop all said they had the answers.Residents packed City Hall to hear what the three finalists for the job had to say about how they would run the 430-member department.Interim Police Chief Anthony Kelly, Greensboro Deputy Chief James Hinson Jr. and Deputy Chief Gina Hawkins of the Clayton County, Georgia, police department are the three finalistsEach answered questions from the audience on how they would do the job.All three said fighting crime and building community trust are among the top priorities they'll bring to the job.City Manager Doug Hewett is expected to announce a new chief by the end of the month.