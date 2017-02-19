Fayetteville police cruiser involved in wreck

A Fayetteville police officer in training was involved in a wreck Sunday night that injured two people.
According to officials, the officer was involved in a collision on Cedar Creek Road at the Fields Road intersection around 7:25 p.m.
Police say the officer began to slow down to perform a u-turn when a 1988 Ford F-150 traveling in the same direction was unable to slow down quick enough to stop. The F-150 struck the driver's side of the police vehicle.
The driver of the F-150 and a juvenile passenger were not seriously injured and were transported to the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment. The officer and his trainer were not injured.
The crash is under investigation.
