Fayetteville police ID possible suspect in homicide case

Police believe Matthew White is a person of interest

Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide after they found a woman dead inside a home Sunday morning.Around 7:00 a.m. Fayetteville police responded to shooting in the 500 block of Lamon Street.When officers arrived, they found a woman had died from a gunshot wound.The name of the victim has not been released.Police believe 39-year-old Matthew White is a person of interest in this case and are asking for the community's help locating him.Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit are currently investigating the homicide and they ask the public to contact Sgt. Orellano with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 988-6543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477 if they have any information.